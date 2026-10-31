MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials are urging parents and drivers to take precautions during Halloween celebrations on Saturday.

They emphasized that parents should make sure that children wear reflective gear and carry flashlights for their safety, and be able to see clearly.

“Everyone has a role in keeping Halloween safe. For parents and trick or treaters before your little ones head out trick-or-treating, make sure they can see clearly and walk comfortably. Masks and oversized costumes can actually be dangerous for the little ones,” said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Officials also asked drivers to slow down and use extra caution when driving along residential streets.

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