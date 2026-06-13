NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A close call happened at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade after a vehicle collision.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a house at Northwest 22nd Avenue and 127th Street on Saturday morning.

A Nissan was damaged, and the home’s carport was destroyed.

Minor injuries were reported.

The homeowner said she put up the fence just weeks ago and insured her car on Friday.

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