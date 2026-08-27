MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida student who made history as the world’s youngest professor is continuing his remarkable academic journey.

Nathan Thomas was just 18 years old when he taught his first course at Miami Dade College, earning recognition from Guinness World Records as the youngest professor recorded in history.

Thomas already holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida International University.

Now 20, he is taking a year away from teaching as he completes his second year of law school at the University of Miami.

Thomas is also interning at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

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