MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Masonic lodge in Miami Springs was vandalized early Friday morning after an unidentified person damaged two signs outside the building.

The incident occurred at the lodge located at 145 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., where surveillance video captured an unidentified person climbing onto a ledge before damaging two signs belonging to the lodge.

According to the video, the suspect pulled himself up onto the structure and then proceeded to vandalize the signs during the early morning hours.

It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711.

One of two damaged signs at the Oleeta-West Dade Masonic Center

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.