MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins provided a helping hand to local people in need.

The team partnered with Florida Blue to provide food to 1,000 families at loanDepot Park, Thursday.

Drivers stopped by the event to receive fresh meals, produce, milk and water.

Organizers say the event is part of a large scale community distribution in partnership with Farm Share during Hispanic Heritage Month and Hunger Action Month.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.