HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was captured on camera making a failed burglary attempt in Hialeah appeared before a judge, Thursday.

Dean Young, 26, stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Victoria S. Sigler after being charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief.

According to the police report, Young allegedly parked his gray Hyundai next to a landscaper’s van that was working outside of a home near East 19th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Ring camera video from the homeowner, Nercy Toldeo, captured the moment the would-be burglar snuck into the back of the van, where he soon found out he wouldn’t be going anywhere.

“Get out of the car,” Toledo is heard shouting at Young from her front porch.

“I can’t, I’m stuck,” Young said.

Young found himself stuck and out of luck inside the work vehicle after his alleged plan to steal lawn equipment backfired and left him locked up in the van.

The incident reportedly happened in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

“Gets into his truck, tries to steal his stuff, but unfortunately, the gentleman got locked in,” said Toledo.

Toledo told 7News the landscaper simply locked his vehicle, derailing the criminal mastermind’s fragile plan.

“The owner of the truck went to lock his vehicle, but that lock locks all the doors, even in the back, so what happened is he locked him in,” she said.

After realizing his poorly constructed plan fell apart, Young allegedly began to panic, kicking the doors and screaming for help. He even asked that they don’t call 911.

“He starts yelling, ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘Don’t call police,'” the landscaper told 7News in Spanish.

The owner of the lawncare business kept him locked inside the van until Hialeah Police officers arrived.

It didn’t take much effort for officers to take him into custody from there.

According to court records, Young was out on bond for allegedly stealing a lawn edger and weed-whacker in 2021.

He remains behind bars without bond.

