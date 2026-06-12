THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A visitor in the Everglades National Park was forced to take a hands-on approach with a python.

The man called authorities for help, and instead of thanking him, he was hit with a fine for protecting the park.

The wild encounter happened along a trail in Shark Valley when Yatir Nitzany, who had been visiting the Everglades since he was a kid, grabbed hold of an invasive species.

“I caught a python cause I was riding my bike, I saw one crawling across the trail. There were children around,” said Nitzany. “And I couldn’t have it on my conscience just to leave it there and let it go.

A park ranger showed up 30 minutes later with an unexpected citation in hand. He ticketed Nitzany for $180 for improper handling of wildlife on park grounds.

“Instead of saying thank you, he started attacking me like I’m a criminal, questioning me, interrogating me,” said Nitzany.

Nitzany said it was the right thing to do, and even a tram driver on the trail encouraged him.

“Hold onto it until the rangers come, all right. Good work!” said the tram driver.

The legal battle escalated to federal court, where Nitzany enlisted the help of Ron Magil.

“I think it’s very unfair. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the crime shouldn’t apply to this situation, cause I did nothing wrong,” said Nitzany.

The wildlife icon and renowned conservationist attended court with him and even offered to pay the fine himself if the judge wouldn’t hear their case.

“I understand the law, I understand the premise of the law, I respect the law; however, I think this particular incident warrants a little bit of discretion,” said Magil.

The giant constrictors have no natural predators and have decimated the native wildlife populations of South Florida. It’s something Magil knows all too well.

“The python is the single most invasive species we have here now. This python could have been responsible for eliminating countless other native species,” said Magil.

When they made their way into the courthouse, they received a surprising message from the prosecutor instead.

“So, bottom line, case dismissed,” said Magil. “Listen, at the end of the day, it’s dismissed. My goal now is to change this law to make sure there’s a caveat so that people aren’t punished for doing the right thing for the environment.”

According to Nitzany, the case was dismissed because the citation was written incorrectly.

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