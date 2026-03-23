HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man who, they said, barricaded himself inside a home in Homestead this past weekend.

Homestead Police responded to the 1600 block of Southeast 29th Court, answering a domestic battery call, Sunday morning.

Investigators said officers surrounded the apartment building, as the suspect kept refusing to exit.

Officers requested the Miami Dade Sheriff Office’s Special Response Team to respond. They apprehended the suspect without incident.

Authorities identified the man as Michael Hester. The 43-year-old faces multiple charges, including resisting an officer without violence.

Police said he had an active warrant for a probation violation on an attempted murder charge.

Hester is being held without bond.

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