SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man, his mother and their pet bird are safe after a fire ignited inside their home overnight

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house blaze along the 7100 block of Southwest 21st Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

Kevin Gomez and his mother got out safely, but they asked firefighters for help with the third member of their family: Mojito.

“This is my bird Mojito. He’s been with us for, like, many years, he’s a family pet,” said Gomez. “I came out here in the midst of that [fire], and I was like, ‘My bird,’ so I screamed for [firefighters] to bring him out; they brought him out.”

The fire spread through a portion of the family’s home. The cause remains under investigation.

