MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after a stabbing incident in Miami on Saturday.

Miami Police officers said that the victim was stabbed by an unknown person.

The incident happened on Northwest Seventh Street at midnight.

The victim was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There has been no word on his condition, and an investigation is ongoing.

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