SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is fighting for his life after shooting himself outside a restaurant at a South Florida mall.

Miami-Dade Police arrived to the scene at Dadeland Mall, at 7535 N. Kendall Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that two units responded to a medical call.

The man was transported to Jackson South Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

