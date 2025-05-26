MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a young man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot during an encounter with officers near Bayfront Park while a Caribbean music festival was taking place at the venue.

The gunfire sent people scrambling. Cellphone video captures people running and screaming after the shots frightened festivalgoers at the Best of the Best concert, where thousands of people were in attendance, Sunday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, one officer was working traffic detail when a vehicle made physical contact with the officer.

As a result, police said, shots were fired, striking the man, who was inside the vehicle.

Officers administered first aid to the 21-year-old man before he was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is undergoing surgery.

Police said they believe the man suffered minor injuries.

Cellphone video posted on social media by Only in Dade shows a man who appears to be bleeding being put in handcuffs.

Officers cordoned off the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Street for hours while they investigated.

Investigators said the officer involved in the shooting was assigned to direct traffic on Biscayne Boulevard around Second Street when the incident took place.

While it may have been a scare for many, the festival continued on despite the mess.

Police said they are trying to determine how many rounds were fired or whether or not any shots were fired back at the officer.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

