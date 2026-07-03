NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering in the hospital after harsh weather caused a tree to fall onto his car in North Miami.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows the moment an intense lightning strike snapped a pine tree, causing it to topple over and crash down onto a Range Rover that was driving by on North Miami Avenue at that moment.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene a short time later.

A chainsaw could be heard as crews cut through the tree and parts of the Range Rover to reach the injured driver trapped inside the crushed vehicle.

Once he was extricated, he was placed onto a stretcher and rushed to a hospital.

The entire incident happened just steps away from the home of Leonce Luma, whose security system managed to record everything.

“Unfortunately, the car literally passed under that tree,” said Luma.

While he’s relieved nobody in his family was injured in the stunning lightning strike, he’s hoping the driver that was injured will recover.

“We’ll definitely keep the victim in our prayers, and their families, ’cause I know something like that is difficult. You wake up one day, the next moment, boom,” said Luma.

7News has requested further information from North Miami Police regarding the incident.

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