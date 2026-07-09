MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was denied bond during his virtual court appearance from the hospital as he faces charges following a police-involved shooting.

Thirty-two-year-old Barry Bienaime faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, Bienaime charged at one of their detectives with a katana in the intersection of 86th and Biscayne Boulevard on June 21, leading to an officer opening fire.

Prior to the shooting, police said they received a call from a dealership reporting that Bienaime had entered the business with a weapon before he was forced to leave. As he walked outside the dealership, he slashed the rear windshield of a car with the katana.

The police-involved shooting and subsequent hospitalization and arrest of the suspect happened near the dealership.

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