MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into cars in Miami Springs Saturday morning, police say.

The man, 38-year-old Lionel Melaki Timms, faces a felony charge of attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance after a resident reported he tried to break into the cars parked in her driveway.

Road patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Pinecrest Drive within minutes, and took Timms into custody.

Officers say Timms was staying at a nearby hotel on Northwest 36th Street.

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