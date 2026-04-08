MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Lucius Snipes faces charges including five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and three counts of engaging a child in sexual activity.

The charges detailed in the arrest warrant stem from an investigation by the Miami Gardens Police Department. The allegations involve a victim who reported abuse that began when she was approximately 8 years old and continued until she was about 15 years old.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim, born in 2000, lived with Snipes and an extended family member, whom the victim referred to as an “aunt.” Snipes was reportedly responsible for watching the victim when her aunt was not home.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim stated that when she was approximately 8 years old, Snipes laid in bed with her and exposed himself, then forced her to touch him inappropriately. The incident allegedly progressed on another occasion with Snipes fondling the victim over her clothes. The warrant also describes Snipes performing sexual acts on multiple occasions.

During the course of the investigation, a second victim was identified.

Snipes is currently held without bond in jail.

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