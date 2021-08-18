MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died at the hospital after he was struck by a trolley in the City of Miami.

According to Miami Police, a city trolley struck the 60-year-old man along Northeast Second Avenue and 38th Street in the Design District, Wednesday.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

