HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was charged with driving under the influence faced a judge after he allegedly crashed into a motorcycle, sending the driver to the hospital.

Hialeah Police officers said that the driver, identified as Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Barrera, was driving the wrong way on East 39th Street on Sunday.

That was when he slammed the side of his SUV into a motorcycle, according to investigators.

The motorcyclist was transported by air rescue to a hospital.

Rodriguez-Barrera was charged with driving under the influence and serious bodily injury.

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