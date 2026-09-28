HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV in Hialeah, Sunday.

The crash happened on East 4th Avenue after the SUV driver went the wrong way on East 39th Street.

The doors on the driver and passenger side of the SUV crushed inwards, with the windows shattered, while parts of the motorcycle were scattered on the ground.

Hialeah Police arrested both the driver and passenger of the car. Potential charges are unknown.

The motorcycle driver was airlifted to the hospital by Air Rescue.

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