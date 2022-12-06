SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged.

Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

He’s been charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said witnesses and video surveillance from the mall showed Bryant and two others arriving at the garage near the food court entrance in a white 4-door BMW sedan, Monday evening.

At some point, Bryant exited the vehicle and ran toward the victim and began punching and kicking him several times.

While the victim tried to escape, Bryant pointed a firearm at the victim and shot him in the left leg. He is expected to be OK.

Despite Bryant and two others fleeing the scene, police were able to locate Bryant several hours later and took him into custody.

Investigators are still searching for the two others that escaped.

