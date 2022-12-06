SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police departments responded to a parking garage inside a South Florida mall after reports of a shooting.

On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and South Miami Police responded to Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Witnesses told 7News they were working in the mall when they heard gunshots. After they heard around three to four gunshots they rushed back into their stores.

Once the employees heard the screeches from fire rescue and police sirens they exited the mall.

Crime scene tape covers the area of the parking garage near the AC Hotel and Macy’s section of the mall.

Upon arrival, 7News saw officers searching with flashlights on the floor for evidence.

Part of the mall was closed, although, due to the holidays, some stores did remain open for a longer period of time.

According to authorities, an altercation happened in the parking lot between four to five people, which led to the shooting.

One male was shot in the leg.

The subjects then fled the scene.

Officers were able to track down the subjects on the turnpike, but lost them after they refused to stop.

The police pursuit came to a stop when they were able to find the vehicle after it crashed in the area of Southwest 147th Avenue and 216th Street.

Officers then took two people in the vehicle into custody, although authorities have set up a perimeter in the area for possibly two other suspects.

This case remains an active investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

