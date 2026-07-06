MIAMI (WSVN) - A 31-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after Miami police said he shot and killed his roommate during an argument inside a Miami home on the Fourth of July.

The suspect, identified as Jermaine Carol Grant, 31, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest report.

Police said officers responded to the residence around 7:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a person who had been shot.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began lifesaving measures before he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Investigators said officers initially found what appeared to be a handgun tucked into the victim’s waistband.

The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun, according to the arrest report.

According to detectives, the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the home.

One witness told investigators tensions between Grant and the victim had been “boiling up” before the shooting.

Another witness, identified as the victim’s girlfriend, said the confrontation began after Grant accused the victim of splashing water on him while the victim was breaking apart ice in the kitchen.

She told detectives she attempted to calm the situation before hearing five to six gunshots.

One witness identified Grant as the shooter, telling detectives, “Jermaine shot Xavier,” according to the arrest report.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at the residence, recovering a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun from Grant’s bedroom, along with 11 spent shell casings and three projectiles.

Investigators also reviewed Ring surveillance video from inside the home, which they said showed Grant firing multiple shots toward the area where the victim was standing.

Although the victim was not visible because his body was blocked by a refrigerator, witnesses could be seen rushing to render aid immediately afterward.

Police also said Grant could be heard repeatedly saying, “He got a gun on him.”

During an interview with detectives, Grant claimed he acted in self-defense, saying he believed the victim was armed and feared for his life.

According to the arrest report, Grant told investigators he saw what he believed was a firearm in the victim’s waistband but later acknowledged the victim never pointed it at him.

During another interview, Grant told detectives, “It’s me or him I guess,” while describing the confrontation.

During a bond hearing Monday, a judge found probable cause and ordered him held without bond.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.