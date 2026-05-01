NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is under arrest after being accused of a disturbing crime involving a teen.

According to police, 37-year-old Karl Mercier broke into an apartment at Park Towers near Northwest 155th Lane and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

After he broke into the unit, police say Mercier inappropriately touched a 13-year-old boy and laid next to him in his bed while he was sleeping.

The boy immediately screamed for help, alerting his parents, who were sleeping in a separate room at the time.

As Mercier attempted to flee, he was confronted by the victim’s parents and subsequently taken into custody by responding deputies, according to the arrest report.

Mercier was charged with sexual battery on a minor and burglary.

Mercier stood before a judge, Friday, where he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

No bond was given on both charges and Mercier remains behind bars.

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