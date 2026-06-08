MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal shooting near a Miami Beach bar that witnesses say started with a fight inside the establishment.

Quayshawn West, 41, was arrested in connection with the death of a man shot early Friday morning near the 6700 block of Collins Avenue, near Sand Bar & Kitchen. He is being held without bond.

According to police, witnesses directed officers to an alley near the bar where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire rescue transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Witnesses told police the incident began with an argument between the two men inside the bar before they were forced to leave. Surveillance video from a nearby business captured a man walking down the alley, followed shortly after by another man. Gunshots are then heard, and a man falls to the ground before the shooter flees the scene.

SWAT teams and a K-9 unit combed the area for hours following the shooting, prompting the shutdown of a portion of Collins Avenue at 67th Street. West was taken into custody later that day.

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