MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man was arrested after police said he pushed a valet worker and pointed a firearm at another during a confrontation outside a Miami Beach property, according to an arrest report.

Steven S. Goldman was taken into custody Friday and faces charges including burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police said the incident occurred at 5151 Collins Ave., where Goldman allegedly became verbally aggressive with valet workers over a vehicle sticker. Investigators said he followed one worker into an employees-only office, pushed him in the chest and later pointed a pistol at another worker before fleeing the scene.

Officers issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a silver Hyundai Sonata, and Goldman was later stopped near 93rd Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside, authorities said.

According to the report, officers observed signs of impairment, and Goldman allegedly told police, “Yeah, probably because I pulled a firearm on someone,” when asked why he had been stopped.

Police said two firearms were recovered from Goldman’s vehicle, one from the center console and another from the trunk.

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