SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man previously arrested for committing similar creepy crimes is in custody once again for allegedly masturbating behind a clothing store employee, according to police.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sean Uribe stood before a judge after being charged with battery again.

Investigators say Uribe was seen inappropriately touching himself last week inside a Ross clothing store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers say he then approached a female employee from behind and sprayed an unknown liquid on her shirt before walking away.

Records show Uribe has two prior battery convictions for similar incidents.

The judge set his bond at $10,000.

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