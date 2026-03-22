NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a dangerous pursuit, with officers forced to fire to stop the suspect.

The driver was 24-year-old Tavaris Palacios, who fled from police in Miami Beach and was arrested in North Miami on Friday.

“Just comply. He would have been going home had he just complied,” said a witness. “It did not surprise me that this shooting happened.”

The chaos unfolded after police spotted the man’s blue Mercedes with illegal window tints.

They then attempted to stop him near the 900 block of Ocean Drive.

Police stated that Palacios initially complied, but then sped away, swerving into a bike lane and headed south down Ocean Drive.

According to the arrest report, investigators said that this caused public safety concerns due to the large volume of pedestrian traffic at the time.

The concerns escalated after Palacios fled northbound through Interstate 95, and hit another vehicle in the process.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was forced to fire their weapon at the Mercedes SUV, but did not injure anyone.

The pursuit ended near Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 129th Street after police made a pit maneuver to halt the car.

Palacios was caught and arrested, and is facing multiple charges, including fleeing, eluding, refusing to obey a lawful order of a police officer, and reckless driving.

Palacios did have a passenger in the car at the time of the crash who was taken into custody, but police have not revealed more information on their identity.

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