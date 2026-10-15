An armed man entered a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade looking to steal cigarettes, but ended up taking the tip jar.

Surveillance video from Fumar Y Mas, a shop at 116th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive, captures 29-year-old Edgar Montane-Pina entering the shop on Tuesday night and showing his firearm to the clerk.

In Spanish, he tells her to put cigarette boxes in his bag. When the clerk refuses and begins talking him out of the crime, he grabbed the tip jar and took off, leaving behind his bag.

According to deputies, he is also linked to a food truck robbery nearby.

Monta-Nepina has since been arrested and charged with armed robbery.