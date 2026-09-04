MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after police said he stabbed his own mother to death at a high-rise condominium in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Thirty-six-year-old Stefano Cremascocicero was booked into jail on Friday night and charged with second-degree murder.

Hours earlier, 7 Drone Force captured a large police presence at the Solitair Brickell Apartments, located at 86 SW 8th St.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call about a domestic-related incident at around 4:45 a.m., a call that, detectives said, came from the lobby of the building.

Investigators said officers made their way to an apartment on the 47th floor to find the victim.

“When officers arrived, they found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

The woman, who police believe to be the man’s mother, was visiting from Mexico and staying in the apartment.

Resident Zach Karson told 7News he saw the victim lying on the ground.

“I was walking down the stairs to go for a run. I heard some noise this morning, like 4:30. Woke up to it, didn’t know what I heard,” he said. “I rounded the corner, I just saw the yellow police tape, and then I heard some keys, then I saw four cops and a body with a pool of blood.”

Police said the victim, a woman in her late 50s or early 60s, had succumbed to her injuries.

According to the arrest report, Cremascocicero was seen on surveillance video covered in blood and holding a knife.

“We can say this is definitely an isolated domestic-related incident,” said Fallat.

The woman’s body has since been removed by the medical examiner.

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