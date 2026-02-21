MIAMI (WSVN) - A day at the beauty salon turned into pure panic for employees and customers when a man walked inside looking for his ex-girlfriend and ended up shooting her.

The beauty shop terror that occurred on Jan. 16 in the 3700 block of Northwest Seventh Street in Miami was captured on surveillance video.

Miami Police officers say 23-year-old Job Jocelyn, a raging, jealous ex-boyfriend, was out for blood and cowardly walked inside her place of employment to speak to her after she had told him she no longer wanted to be with him.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, over a month after the incident, the victim who did not want to appear on camera, said he shot her because he found out she was talking to another man.

“Because he found out I was talking to someone else,” she said.

The video shows Jocelyn, wearing a face mask, walking into the beauty shop.

“This is a public place. Clients walk in and out of here all the time, so he just walked right in,” said the victim.

The victim said Jocelyn confronted her about the relationship with this new person.

“Get out!” the victim yells when she is approached by Jocelyn.

But he stayed. As the argument continued, the victim threatened to contact the police, and that’s when things escalated.

“I dialed 911, and I showed him my phone, and that’s when he pulled out the gun and shot me,” said the victim.

Video shows Jocelyn pulling a gun from his pocket. At first, he appears to aim at the victim’s upper body.

“What are you doing? Stop!” yells the ex-girlfriend.

But in seconds, he ultimately changes his mind and aims the gun lower before opening fire into her leg.

The agonizing screams are heard throughout the surveillance video.

“My ex-boyfriend shot me in my leg!” the victim tells 7News as she relives the moment.

Panic quickly ensues throughout the shop. Two women who were inside one of the suites nearly jumped out of their skin when they heard the shots.

“Ay Dios mio!” says one of the women inside the suite as she gets out of the pedicure chair.

Jocelyn appears to place the gun on the floor following the shooting, but he quickly picks it back up and flees.

The wounded victim yells as she looks down at her leg. She walks toward Jocelyn, leaving bloody footprints on the tile.

According to Miami Police, Jocelyn kept sending his ex-girlfriend unwanted text messages and had already been served a protective order after a domestic violence incident before the shooting.

Still, despite their separation, there would be another violent incident.

Jocelyn was arrested minutes after the shooting.

Now, weeks after the shooting, the victim is back at the beauty center as she continues her recovery.

“[I’m] still processing things, just trying to get back to normal,” said the victim.

Jocelyn is charged with attempted murder and violating a protective order.

