SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man was arrested after deputies said they caught him stealing 142 avocados from a South Miami-Dade grove.

According to the arrest report, a deputy was conducting grove checks Sunday as part of Operation Safe Summer 2026 when he spotted a white pickup truck parked at the end of a driveway.

The deputy investigated and encountered Duniel Arecesgonzalez, who police said was the registered owner of the truck.

Investigators said they found 17 avocados in the bed of the pickup, along with four black construction bags filled with avocados next to the truck.

A further check of the grove turned up two more black bags filled with avocados, according to the report.

Authorities said a total of 142 avocados valued at $852 were taken from the property.

Arecesgonzalez was taken to the Agricultural Patrol Section office and later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He was charged with third-degree grand theft and trespassing on property other than a structure or conveyance.

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