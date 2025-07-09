NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at Gwen Cherry Park on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, the preteen told deputies that Antwan Johnson told her to go into the female’s restroom and retrieve toilet paper for him because there was no toilet paper in the men’s restroom.

At some point, Johnson entered the restroom and forced the victim into the last stall to then have sexual intercourse with him and refused to let her leave.

The report states Johnson “covered the victim’s mouth, choked her, exposed himself, lowered the victim’s shorts and underwear and forced intercourse.”

During the ordeal, a witness entered the restroom, prompting Johnson to flee.

The witness exited the restroom and yelled at parkgoers, alerting them of what had just occurred.

Bystanders ran after Johnson who headed a few blocks east and detained him until police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Video circulating on social media shows the furious mob of parents and community members taking part in the takedown of Johnson as deputies join the crowd and take him into custody.

Other witnesses tell 7News the young girl was attending cheerleading camp at the park prior to the attack occurring.

Workers at the facilities said Johnson was a volunteer at the cheer camp.

Johnson appeared in bond court on Wednesday afternoon.

“The defendant is present, I have read the arrest form. It provides probable cause,” said Senior Judge Gisela Cardonne Ely. “This is a capital case and it is very serious.”

Neighbors in the area were devastated but relieved Johnson is no longer on the streets.

“When we heard a lot of commotion going on then we figured out what happened,” said a man who did not want to be identified. “I’m glad the community did something about it and got him in custody.”

According to the arrest report, Johnson initially denied the allegations, but then he later confessed to the crime.

He faces three charges, including sexual battery on a minor by an adult, kidnapping, and false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13.

Johnson was given no bond and remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

