NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was put in handcuffs after allegedly robbing a Pizza Hut on Sunday morning in North Miami.

Police said the suspect fled from the establishment, located on Northwest 7th Avenue.

Moments later, officers saw him running into a cemetery on Opa-Locka Boulevard, where he was arrested.

There is currently no word on what charges he may face.

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