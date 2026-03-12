SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman in the 11600 block of Southwest Seventh Terrace on Wednesday evening.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside the home.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a pregnant woman and a man who was armed with a knife.

According to police, a confrontation ensued, leading to police opening fire, fatally striking the man.

“A confrontation ensued, and shots were fired. The male was struck. Fire rescue responded to the scene, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene,” said Sweetwater spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police have not identified the man but say he is around 30 years old.

Area residents described hearing gunfire from their homes and ducking behind counters.

“It’s kind of scary,” said a male resident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked out due to noticeable bruising and being five months pregnant.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the shooting investigation and is speaking to the officers involved in the shooting.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death.

