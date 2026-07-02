CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman accused in a shooting in Cutler Bay that sent two people to the hospital appeared in bond court.

Kelton Abston and Mari Carmen Zelaya stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday morning, following their arrests on Thursday.

Abston, 27, is facing multiple charges, including attempted felony murder. He was denied bond.

Zelaya, 42, is facing battery charges. She was given a $5,000 bond.

Back on May 31, authorities said, diners inside the IHOP at 18860 South Dixie Highway were complaining of the pair being loud. After an argument escalated, that’s when shots were fired.

Investigators said two people were hit in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

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