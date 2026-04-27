MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing multiple charges after police said he damaged restaurant equipment and attacked employees during a disturbance at a Wendy’s in Miami Gardens.

The suspect, 58-year-old, Andre Demetrius Hudson, was arrested following the incident April 26 at a Wendy’s along Northwest Second Avenue in Miami Gardens, according to an arrest report.

Employees said Hudson entered the restaurant and demanded free food because he did not have money.

When workers refused, Hudson became agitated and began damaging point-of-sale touchscreen computers at the front counter, authorities said.

Police said Hudson left the restaurant but returned a short time later and escalated the situation.

Around 11:07 a.m., he grabbed a large metal cup display and threw it at employees behind the counter, then began throwing additional items, including display materials and computer equipment.

Two employees were struck by the objects and suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

Authorities said the damaged equipment included two touchscreen terminals valued at nearly $2,000 each.

Hudson fled the restaurant again, but employees followed him and directed officers to his location nearby, police said.

He was taken into custody in the area.

While in the back of a patrol vehicle, Hudson allegedly resisted and attempted to damage the car by kicking the rear window.

Officers used restraints and placed a spit mask on him after he began spitting, the affidavit states.

Hudson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, battery and resisting an officer without violence. He was transported to jail, authorities said.

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