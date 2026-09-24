MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing homeless funds made a bond court appearance on Thursday.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Thomas Jardon, while working for Citrus, approved invoices and check requests that were submitted by him of fake leases he would create.

Under this scheme, investigators say he would create fake companies that were intended to provide housing for homeless Citrus clients.

By doing this, he would seek reimbursement from Citrus and the money would flow into his account, according to prosecutors.

Overall, officials say Jardon stole over $200,000 from Citrus.

He was arrested and faces multiple felony charges, including racketeering and organized scheme to defraud.

In bond court, the judge found probable cause and issued a $695,000 bond.

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