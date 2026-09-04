WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 73-year-old man was arrested after investigators said he exploited an elderly woman with significant memory problems and obtained a 50% interest in her Miami-Dade home worth about $210,000.

Andres Perez had known the woman for more than 20 years and was aware of her medical condition, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said that in May 2022, while court proceedings were underway to determine the woman’s competency, a quitclaim deed transferred half ownership of her home to Perez.

The property was valued at approximately $420,000 at the time, making Perez’s alleged share worth about $210,000.

Less than a month later, investigators said, the home was listed for sale by a real estate company owned by Perez’s grandson.

The listing was later removed after the woman said she did not want to sell her home.

On June 7, 2022, a court found the woman totally incapacitated and incapable of exercising her rights, according to the report.

Perez and the woman were married later that month.

Investigators said Perez later moved into the home and collected approximately $17,600 in rent from a tenant living on the property.

The Florida Department of Children and Families concluded an investigation in October 2022 and verified that the woman had been exploited, according to the arrest report.

Perez was arrested Thursday and appeared in bond court Friday, where a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $35,000 with a Nebbia requirement.

He faces charges including exploitation of an elderly or disabled person involving $100,000 or more, first-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

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