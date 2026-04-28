MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is accused of breaking into his parents’ home, arming himself with a rifle and destroying surveillance cameras before deputies took him into custody, authorities said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Gabriel Orlando Bao, was arrested Monday afternoon at a home along Southwest 17th Terrace in Miami, according to an arrest report.

Deputies gave repeated commands for Bao to exit the home before he eventually complied and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Investigators said Bao, who no longer lives at the home, forced his way into a locked bedroom on the west side of the residence.

Once inside, he went into a closet and removed a rifle bag containing an AR-15-style Bushmaster rifle, according to the report.

Authorities said the rifle was initially stored unloaded inside the bag.

Investigators said Bao removed the weapon, loaded it and chambered a round, making it ready to fire.

Police said Bao also removed multiple surveillance cameras from the home and smashed them outside.

A search of the residence later revealed the rifle hidden under a living room couch, still loaded, authorities said.

According to the report, Bao’s mother told investigators he has not lived at the home for about two years and does not have legal access to the residence. She also told deputies he is homeless and struggles with drug use.

According to investigators, Bao is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He faces charges including armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Jail records show Bao was being held without bond pending a court appearance.

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