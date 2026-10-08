NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A scare at a bus stop landed a man in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself while getting off a Miami-Dade transit bus.

North Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that as the man exited the bus, his firearm, believed to be in his waistband, accidentally discharged and struck him in the groin area.

Witnesses told 7News that they heard the gun shot and saw the injured man running off near a 7Eleven.

Officers flooded the area, taped off the bus stop, and began interviewing witnesses and combing the area.

The man was ultimately found, and paramedics rushed him to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Detectives found the firearm and secured it, according to police audio.

Officials called the transit bus back to the incident location as additional law enforcement arrived and began investigating the bus and the surrounding area.

As of late Wednesday night, an investigation into the firearm discharge remains underway.

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