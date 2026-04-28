NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police say he punched a 70-year-old man at a local supermarket, leaving the victim with facial swelling and redness.

Sosthene Gregoire Pervil, of North Miami Beach, faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older following the incident at Presidente Supermarket.

North Miami Police responded to the store at 450 NE 125th St. around 6:40 a.m. after receiving reports of the assault. The victim told officers he was punched once in the face, causing substantial pain. Although injured, the victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Based on a description provided by the victim, officers located and detained Pervil at approximately 8:08 a.m. near 590 NE 125th St. The victim later positively identified Pervil during a show-up identification procedure.

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