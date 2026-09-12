NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A makeshift memorial has been created to honor a 10-year-old girl who was struck and killed while riding an electric bicycle in Northwest Miami-Dade with her brother.

The hit-and-run happened on Wednesday night in the area of Northwest 117th Street.

The car’s driver was making a left-hand turn on Seventh Avenue, when they collided with the e-bike.

Her brother remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.