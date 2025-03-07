SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new program launched by Miami-Dade County Public Schools focuses on children’s total well-being, giving every single student access to a doctor at school.

M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres and other school district officials were on hand for Thursday’s announcement of M-DCPS’ telehealth program at a news conference held South Miami Heights Elementary School.

They said the program aims to keep students healthy and happy and takes on-campus care a step further.

“We want to ensure that children come to us healthy, not just physically, but mentally,” said M-DCPS Board Member Maria Bosque-Blanco.

All students now have access to medical care at school with just the touch of a screen.

“Telehealth takes it to the next level,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres. “This is going to be available from 7 in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon. If my son or my daughter were to become ill in school, they can go to the office, and a doctor will be immediately available to assist the student, of course, with parental consent.”

The program was made possible through a partnership with Hazel Health and UnitedHealthCare and is available district-wide.

Starting in March, telehealth services are available to every student in grades K-12, offering medical and mental health services.

Hazel Health President Andrew Post said it’s a program that topples the barriers many young people face when it comes to getting the care they need.

“We are absolutely at a point where, unfortunately, these services are necessary. One in five children face mental health concerns,” he said. “It is a historic low for well child visit compliance throughout the nation, and the accessibility of care is of utmost importance. This is an empowerment tool to really change the trajectory of children’s lives and of communities.”

Access to telehealth care for students in Miami Dade County will also be available from home and during the summer.

