PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials have confirmed a case of measles at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed the case Tuesday afternoon but said no further details could be released because it involves a minor.

It remains unclear whether additional measures are being taken at the school.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by one of the world’s most contagious viruses. The virus is airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It most commonly affects kids.

This latest case in South Florida comes as the virus is popping up throughout the nation. A key hotspot is in Texas where officials have confirmed 150 cases and at least one death of an unvaccinated child.

An estimated 48,000 people were hospitalized and between 400 to 500 people died last year because of the disease.

The best way to avoid getting measles is to get the MMR vaccine.

