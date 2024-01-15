WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade County School Board member who is facing serious charges is out of jail.

Lubby Navarro was released Saturday night and is now under house arrest.

She was arrested Thursday and had bond set at $2 million, but her lawyer requested a lesser bond and got it lowered to $100,000.

Navarro is accused of going on a spending spree while she sat on the board in 2022. Prosecutors said she spent more than $100,000 of taxpayers’ money on personal items and trips.

Navarro was charged with scheming to defraud and grand theft.

