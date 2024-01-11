MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro was arrested on public corruption charges, according to 7News sources.

A state attorney’s investigation led up to Navarro’s Thursday morning arrest.

The specific details of the charges remain sealed, but sources indicate a potential misappropriation of school board funds using the school district’s credit cards for personal benefit.

Sources said Navarro is accused of using her district-issued credit card for personal use over a long period of time, accruing bills of around $100,000.

In one case, sources said, she used a credit card to buy an appliance.

The former board member has been the vice president of government affairs for the Memorial Healthcare System since 2019.

Navarro is expected to appear before a judge Thursday, facing several counts of grand theft and organized fraud.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, where the state attorney’s office is likely to provide more information on the charges and the investigation.

The school board has been contacted for comment regarding Navarro’s arrest. Their statement is as follows:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been made aware of the recent arrest of former School Board Member Lubby Navarro. As this remains an active, open matter, we will not be commenting on this situation. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies as necessary. Miami-Dade Public Schools

The Memorial Healthcare System has also been contacted to determine if this arrest would impact her employment with them.

“We are aware of the developing situation involving our employee and expect to learn more from the State Attorney’s office. Our commitment to maintaining the highest standard of integrity remains unwavering as we determine the facts of the matter. All future actions will be taken in the best interest of the communities we serve.” Memorial Healthcare System

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.