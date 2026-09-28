(WSVN) - Locals across South Florida shared their continued frustrations on Monday, after this weekend’s flooding briefly receded. Officials say more flooding headaches may be on the way.

While the slightly flooded roads across Hollywood were much drier than they had been for much of the weekend, officials have been working hard to alleviate the headaches for drivers, including a drain pump placed along the sands of the beach.

The owner of Hollywood Style at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk said the weekend water woes spared his business for the most part but others were not so lucky.

“It was a terrible, big flood of water, especially to the front store,” said the business owner. “Here we didn’t have anything, because we have the stage, it was blocking it and nothing really came in. But all my neighbors, was like a feet of water inside. And it’s bad, they should do something about it.”

Ian Jarret, the owner of Dahan Food Market, shared his concerns after he dealt with the high tides over the weekend.

“I’m here 25 years, and that’s the first time I’ve seen that much water,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to get high like Saturday, no.”

Jarret said that the waves crashed into his store on the weekend, and recounted what happened.

“The water was unsettling. And the floor, debris came in, that’s about it. We had to move our merchandise away from the door,” he said.

Matthew, a resident, shared what he experienced over the weekend.

“You couldn’t even get your car out, like tow trucks couldn’t even get in. It was nuts,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, 7News cameras captured several businesses placing sandbags around their entrances during the brief reprieve. However officials said more water may arrive in the evening.

High tides are expected to occur late Monday night, leaving business owners to take this opportunity to prepare as much as they can in advance.

“It always can be something, when it storms long. It can go. Plus we have such a long time, rain, rain, every weekend, every day. That’s on top of it,” said the business owner.

The king tide had already wreaked havoc over the weekend, with social media video capturing flooding from all across the beach

“Shut down, completely flooded,” said Aron Leibowich in a video posted online.

“We have a lake where it used to be a road,” said Gary Rebenold in another online video.

One area resident of Hollywood, Daniel Faulk, shared how quickly the water overtook the sidewalks near the beach.

“Water started coming over the top, everybody got up and ran and jumped over to the, you know, the sidewalk, and then water started coming in over the sidewalk,” said Faulk.

In Pompano Beach, residents dealt with heavy flooding all weekend, with some resorting to using kayaks to navigate roadways.

“There’s just water everywhere, it’s been messing up cars and everything,” said Samuel Contino, who has been dealing with king tide.

The high tide even impacted parts Miami Beach and the Florida Keys.

Back in Hollywood, while the area appeared dry, the situation could change.

“I told Poseidon to calm down and he listened to me,” joked Matthew, a resident near the beach.

To prepare with the issue, officials put pumps along the beach and posted signs at city-operated parking garages to help residents avoid flooded parking lots.

They have also suspended parking fees temporarily. For more information, click here.

Officials also reminded residents to not drive through standing water.

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