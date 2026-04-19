MIAMI (WSVN) - Local South Florida leaders reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments on potential action on Cuba at the grand opening of the new Bay of Pigs Museum and Library.

Hundreds of people, including local officials, celebrated the opening of the newly remodeled museum in Miami on Saturday afternoon.

This comes as pressure continues to mount for regime change.

President Trump recently made comments at an event in Phoenix on Friday.

“Very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day — 70 years in the making. It’s called a New Dawn for Cuba. We’re going to help them out with Cuba,” Trump said.

A day earlier, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel led a rally in Cuba, where he said that he does not want a confrontation with the United States, but that his country is prepared to fight if it comes to that.

Local lawmakers in South Florida shared their thoughts on Trump’s comments.

“He says it so many times, he means it. And what does he mean? That there is going to be a change of regime in Cuba. We know that the Castros have destroyed the island, they cannot be the ones making it work again,” said U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

“I think it’s closer than ever, and I think that president Trump is the one president that understands it, understands the national security risk that is Cuba right now, and that it’s wrong,” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez. “What the Cuban regime is doing to its people, it’s own people, and its neighbors down south, is wrong, and we have to do something about that.”

Brigadiers who fought in the Bay of Pigs invasion also want to see regime change as well.

“We all hope that finally, after so many years, the liberty will come to the people of Cuba. And that’s the reason why we went to the Bay of Pigs, and if this happens before I die, it will be an extraordinary thing for me,” said Oswaldo Inguanzo.

The new museum commemorated the bravery and sacrifice of Brigade 2506, who fought to free the island.

“My grandfathers were both veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion, and their story is here for all of Miami, and all of the world to hear,” said Florida State Sen. Alexis Calatayud.

Since the year started, tensions between the United States and Cuba has escalated higher than any point since the Cold War, with the removal of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, and a blockade on fuel imports.

Since then, the island has had limited fuel, medicine, and supplies, with Cuba blaming the United States for the blockade.

However, diplomatic talks between the two countries are still ongoing.