President Donald Trump made some comments regarding Cuba during a TPUSA event in Phoenix on Friday.

Reiterating what he’s been saying since the start of the year, Trump hinted that after the U.S. wraps up in Iran, his administration may shift its focus to change on the island.

“Very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day — 70 years in the making. It’s called a New Dawn for Cuba. We’re going to help them out with Cuba,” Trump said. “We have a lot of great Cuban Americans. Not too many people in this audience, I don’t think, but you go to Miami, we have Cuban Americans, people who were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized. And now watch what happens.”

The president’s comments came a day after Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel led a rally in the capital city of Havana to mark the 65th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s declaration of Cuba’s socialist revolution.

During the event, Diaz-Canel said Cuba did not want a military confrontation with the U.S, but that his country is prepared to fight if it came to that.

Since January, relations between the U.S. and Cuba have become more tense than at any other point since the end of the Cold War due to recent action by the U.S. that saw the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and an oil blockade that left Cuba without any fuel imports for the first three months of the year.

But possible military action isn’t the only thing on the table. U.S. State Department officials met in Havana with Cuban officials on April 10 where the U.S. team urged the Cubans to implement democratic and economic freedoms across the island nation.

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