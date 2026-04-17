MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban Americans are recalling an agonizing anniversary of a dark day in Cuban history, as a museum in Miami showcasing the brave Cuban exiles who gave their life in the pursuit of freedom is getting ready to open its doors.

It’s been 65 years since the infamous Bay of Pigs Invasion, an attempt to liberate Cuba from Fidel Castro’s communist regime.

That date — April 17 1961 — is one many Cuban Americans will never forget.

“The decision was whether you put your country first or you put yourself first, and I made the decision to fight for my country and put my life on the line,” said Rafael Montalvo, President of the Veterans Association of the Bay of Pigs.

The date is now commemorated with the new Bay of Pigs Museum and Library, located off Southwest Eighth Street and 18th Avenue.

“All these you see here are the starting of the plans — their uniforms, some of the arms they used,” said Carlos Luis, President of the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library.

The museum tells the story in a way it’s never been told before.

“The story is being told by the men who sacrificed themselves, so we’ve been able to go ahead and record over 200 of them,” said Luis. “And so, we have their actual stories, exactly what happened, coming from the actual veterans themselves.”

As those who lived it will tell you, when Fidel Castro assumed power, men in the exile community organized. They were armed and trained by the U.S. government.

Brigade 2506, comprised of over 1,000 young men like Montalvo, were set to invade Cuba with the intention of liberating the island.

“When we were on those boats coming, 18 years old, we were coming to free Cuba, we were so charged. I mean, the adrenaline was incredible,” said Montalvo.

However, last-minute decisions by then President John F. Kennedy, like the cancellation of critical air support, tanked the mission.

“And these are the martyrs that died in the invasion,” said Luis.

Over 100 men died, and the more than 1,000 men who remained were trapped without support and remained in prison for almost two years.

“The blood to fight for freedom that ran through his veins is running through mine,” said Luis.

Luis’ father was one of those men, so he made it his mission to honor his father’s legacy and the legacy of the many others like Montalvo with this museum.

“We swore never to abandon Cuba, and this is a fulfillment of that promise,” said Montalvo.

The museum pays homage to those in Brigade 2506.

“It’s the story of the brigade, and they’re leaving their legacy, fighting for civic rights, human rights,” said Dr. Yulesy Mena, Executive Director of the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library.

And now, during such a critical time for Cuba, the museum means that much more.

“And I think today, more than ever, you know, we just went through an operation in Iran where we went through hell, this country, to make sure that we didn’t abandon a couple of pilots, which is the way it should be,” said Montalvo. “Sixty-five years ago, this country abandoned 1,200 men over there, and I think the time is now to finish that and get rid of a bunch of crooks and let the Cubans be free and sovereign.”

This weekend, the museum will host a private ceremony for the family members of those who were in the brigade. Two weeks after that, it will be opened to the public with tickets costing $10.

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